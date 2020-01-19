Sports

Casemiro was a star in his arrival at the locker room

January 19, 2020
Edie Perez
Casemiro was exhibited before Sevilla in the victory of Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu. With a double He did the best performance in a long time, and ratified the idea that there are currently few better in his position and of course he stands as one of the best Real Madrid players this season.

"Casemiro Nazario" With these two words, our Alvaro Benito defined the Brazilian midfielder perfectly, who in front of the Lopetegui team dressed up as the best nine in the world and defined the two times he had to do it in an incredible way to the delight of Santiago Bernabéu.

Upon arrival in changing rooms are many who congratulate 'Case', from Modric with a big hug, to Hazard dressed in the street He sees how his goals are well covered with the Brazilian player of the white team. Tender calls the tender hug with Zizou, while the Frenchman tells him a few words to the ear after the exhibition that was marked yesterday Casemiro.

