Sports

Casemiro reveals what Mourinho said before making him debut: "I left thinking I was the best in the world"

January 9, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Carlos Henrique Casemiro has granted an interview to the Libero Magazine in which he confessed the conversation he had with José Mourinho before the Portuguese made him debut at Real Madrid.

It was the only game Casemiro played with Mourinho in 2012/2013, then with Carlo Ancelotti he would play another game although in 2014/2015 he would be transferred to Porto. After that passage through Portugal, Casemiro would come back and take a place in Madrid's eleven with Zinedine Zidane.

The Brazilian said that the Portuguese called him to go to his concentration hotel room. "I saw a table where the team was and I started out. He told me that I was going to start and he didn't believe it. He told me I know you, I know that you have more than 100 games with Sao Paulo. You are very Well, you calm down. The first ball, to the death, bursts, that the Bernabéu likes that, that you play with the heart".

READ:  Unfortunate racist episode in Getafe B - Celta B: A lady sends Apeh to "whitewash"
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.