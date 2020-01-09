Casemiro reveals what Mourinho said before making him debut: "I left thinking I was the best in the world"

Carlos Henrique Casemiro has granted an interview to the Libero Magazine in which he confessed the conversation he had with José Mourinho before the Portuguese made him debut at Real Madrid.

It was the only game Casemiro played with Mourinho in 2012/2013, then with Carlo Ancelotti he would play another game although in 2014/2015 he would be transferred to Porto. After that passage through Portugal, Casemiro would come back and take a place in Madrid's eleven with Zinedine Zidane.

The Brazilian said that the Portuguese called him to go to his concentration hotel room. "I saw a table where the team was and I started out. He told me that I was going to start and he didn't believe it. He told me I know you, I know that you have more than 100 games with Sao Paulo. You are very Well, you calm down. The first ball, to the death, bursts, that the Bernabéu likes that, that you play with the heart".