Casemiro revealed his unthinkable obsession and allows him to be a key player for Real Madrid

Casemiro is an irreplaceable player for Real Madrid de Zidane (REUTERS)

Every team has an indispensable footballer and, although in the Real Madrid there are names like Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos or Karim Benzema, to name a few, that could be the Brazilian Carlos Henrique Casemiro, the second player who has played the most minutes in LaLiga behind the French striker. His role is vital for the cast led by Zinedine Zidane, who rarely gives him rest or makes him enter the rotations.

In an interview to The Guardian, Casemiro reveals one of his biggest secrets to being as fundamental in a team as the Real Madrid: use a data analysis platform, a software well known among scouts.

"I love to learn. I look back, I see the errors, I evaluate. I love that. People say I think like a coach. Always I try to read the game, the mind of the other team, their coach, what they are trying to do. Often the smallest details change everything. I have ‘Wyscout’ (an analytics platform) and I see everything from China or anywhere"He explained.

Casemiro said that he uses a platform to analyze rivals and his own returns (REUTERS)

This is how the Brazilian midfielder from 28 years uses his time to watch soccer in detail, dedicating his spare time to analyze videos and data from their rivals, from some game situations or even from their own performances. "My wife is upset. But it is my job. There is a time for everything but it is my job. And I love it. My life is football. I have to constantly think about football ”added Casemiro in his dialogue with the English newspaper.

Also, the player emerged from São Paulo The game has already throbbed against him Manchester City of the UEFA champions league, where his team will seek to overcome the series after falling 2-1 at the Bernabéu and warned that "From the day LaLiga ended" He has been analyzing the English painting. "It will be a very, very difficult game, but we are going with hope. This shirt forces you to win everything, even the friendlies "he added.

On the other hand, Casemiro spoke about what it means for him to work under the orders of Zinedine Zidane, who besides his coach is one of his biggest idols: "I still get nervous talking to him. I tell him he doesn't know what it means to us, to me. ”

Casemiro scoring Lionel Messi in a match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona (REUTERS)

And also in his interview with the British press, he analyzed how positions in the core area have changed in recent years, knowing that he belongs to that race of defensive midfielders highly valued in the Madrid.

"Makelele is the one who invented this position. He, Mauro Silva, Dunga. Gilberto Silva was another. There was a period when teams played with two, but now most play with one pivot again. I watch videos of them: they developed this position. Zidane is a specialist: he knows the importance of each player. But Makelele would not have been so important without Zidane. Or me without Toni (Kroos) or Luka (Modric). Fede (Valverde) or Isco "commented

However, Casemiro explained to The Guardian than Zidane it does not only ask him to remove balls and defend: "Zizou is very insistent; he always, always says: ‘CaseYou can do more: come from the second line, feed the midfielders, get the ball cleanly. ’ This year, perhaps I have had more prominence with the ball, but I still know my job: steal the ball, give it to my teammates. But Zizou he always talks to me, he wants more. He says, "I am not asking you to do something you cannot do." He trusts me a lot. "

