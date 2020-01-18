Casemiro recognized Jovic his heel in the first goal of Real Madrid

Real Madrid has achieved a hard win this Saturday against Sevilla (2-1) thanks to a double of 'Casemiro Nazario de Lima', as Álvaro Benito has baptized him in Carrusel Deportivo.

The Brazilian opened the scoring in minute 57 'with a petroleum jelly before Vaclik's exit after a sensational heel pass from Luka Jovic that left him alone in front of the Sevilla goalkeeper. The midfielder wanted to recognize the work and quality action of Jovic and repeatedly pointed before the gaze of the Bernabéu after giving him a big hug.

"The first was a Jovic pass, I celebrated it with him and I congratulated him. It was a movie show and you have to congratulate him, "Casemiro said after the game.

Jovic was criticized for his performance in the Spain Supercup, where only some glimpses of the huge player that proved to be last season in the Bundesliga were seen.

This Saturday Zidane returned to trust the Serbian striker and bet on him as holder. He was replaced in the 62nd minute by Benzema, who was returning from injury.