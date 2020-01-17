Casemiro: "It has been an honor to play in the Real Madrid quarry, you know the values ​​of the club"

Carlos Henrique Casemiro granted last December an interview with the Libero Magazine in which he reviewed his beginnings at Real Madrid, a club he arrived in 2013.

Last week, the Libero Magazine took a video excerpt from the interview in which the Brazilian talked about the conversation he had with José Mourinho before debuting with the first team.

This week, however, Casemiro has talked about the difference between arriving as a star at Real Madrid or doing it from the quarry, how he did. "Play in the Real Madrid quarry … I have enjoyed it a lot. I knew the values ​​of this club, I traveled by bus to Sabadell … the other side is known, the ugly side of football in quotes let's say".