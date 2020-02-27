Cartoomics: Milanese comics fair postponed, here are the new dates

Share it:

In recent days, Italy has also seen the outbreak of some Coronavirus outbreaks. Scientifically known as Covid-19, the virus has inevitably alarmed the population and demonstrations are being reduced to a minimum to avoid contagion. To the numerous events postponed, the Cartoomics 2020 in Milan.

Through a press release and a message via the official Facebook page, Cartoomics 2020 announces that the fair will no longer be held between 13 and 15 March, original dates, but will instead be moved to October. The Cartoomics 2020 will take place between 2 and 4 October at the fieramilano district, in Rho. The dates coincide with those of Milan Games Week, an event that will therefore allow to combine video games and comics, publishing and cinema. Refunds for Cartoomics 2020 tickets will be made automatically by crediting the credit card with which the ticket was purchased.

Coronavirus has occurred in different parts of Lombardy, forcing the postponement not only of Cartoomics but also from other fairs such as the Salone del Mobile. Fans of comics and animation must also keep an eye on any announcements of the most important April fairs such as Romics and Comicon.