Cartoomics 2020: the new Arena Gaming debuts with the PG Nationals Spring Split 2020

The Cartoomics organization has announced a collaboration with Milan Games Week and the presence of the new Arena Gaming, exhibition area that will host the semifinals and finals of the League of Legends PG Nationals Spring Split 2020.

The press note states: "Another novelty of the event will be the PG Arena, a real theater dedicated to exports, signed by Milan Games Week and PG Esports, the leading Tournament Organizer in Italy in the esports sector that brings the phenomenon of digital competitive sports within the event. In this real theater dedicated to exports, the most important events of the competitive season will be staged such as the semifinals and the finals of the PG Nationals Spring Split 2020 of League of Legends, the national tournament of the most famous strategic video game in the world, the unique in guaranteeing access to the European Championship."

Cartoomics 2020 will be held in Milan from 13 to 15 March at Fieramilano Roh, the eSport space is undoubtedly one of the great news of this edition of the fair, more details are expected in the coming days. Recall that at Cartoomics the Last Game will be officially presented, the comic featuring the editors of Everyeye.it!