Carrot and Jibe star in the new One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 trailers

Bandai Namco continues to tease the many fans who await the release of One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, showing other new trailers dedicated to the characters who will make up the roster. The last two, released just a few hours ago, concern Carrot and Jinbe.

Carrot has excellent skills jump, and his fighting style relies heavily on speed. Has the possibility of paralyze their enemies thanks to electrical attacks, which therefore make them unable to respond for a certain time. Her style, however, leaves her quite vulnerable to rapid counterattacks, so it always pays stun enemies before attacking.

Jinbei instead he is a very powerful fighter, who uses Fish-Man Karate and the Fish-Man Ju Jitsu, for which it is particularly suitable for hand-to-hand combat, but is lethal even at a distance, thanks to its attack that hits enemies with a violent wave of water.

The game of Bandai Namco will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on March 27 in the West. On our site you will also find the latest trailer for One Piece Pirate Warriors 4, which saw Nami in action. If you want to go further, take a look at our latest preview of One Piece Pirate Warriors 4.