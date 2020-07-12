Carrion: the horror metroidvania comes out in late July, here is the new video

Share it:

The developers of Phobia Game Studio publish a video of Carrion gameplay at the Devolver Digital event to help shed light on the release date of this ambitious horror metroidvania in pixel art.

Based on information shared by the Phobia Game team, Carrion will be available on PC (via the Steam pages) and the dual console version for Xbox One and Nintendo Switch from the next 23 July. Since launch, moreover, Carrion can be downloaded and enjoyed "for free" on PC and Xbox One by members of Xbox Game Pass.

The publisher Devolver Digital also confirms the availability on Steam of the "Sneak Peek" demo, a test that offers a taste of the game experience of this splatter-colored metroidvania set in a space station and focused on the deeds performed by a monstrous being to obtain an escape route making its way among hated human beings in defense of the installation.

Waiting for it to take place on July 23 to be able to immerse ourselves in the gloomy atmospheres of this pixel art horror inspired by The thing of Carpenter, we remind you that on these pages you will find our proof of Carrion signed by Claudio Cugliandro.