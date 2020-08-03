Carrion is a success at launch: metroidvania in the test of numbers!

Share it:

Inspired by a cult film horror film such as John Carpenter's The Thing, Carrion seems to have quickly gained favor with a significant portion of players.

Devolver Digital, publisher of the horror-colored metroidvania, in fact, shared the first data related to the commercial performance achieved by the title. Well, it seems that the production signed by the developers of Phobia Game Studio was able to impose itself on the attention of many fans. Specifically, Devolver Digital reports on over 200,000 copies of Carrion sold for the moment. But that's not all: to these data must be added the downloads deriving from the presence of the game in the catalog Xbox Game Pass. For the latter, precise numbers have not been provided, but refers to further "hundreds of thousands of players"grappling with the title in the Microsoft subscription service catalog.

An important performance for the launch of Carrion, an independent production that puts the player in the shoes of a monstrous antagonist. In order to offer more details on the realization of Carrion, Devolver Digital has published an interesting video dedicated to behind the scenes development: you can view it directly at the beginning of this news. In closing, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you will find the rich review of Carrion written by our Marco Mottura.