Carrie's TV series is in development for FX

Stephen King's famous story about a teenager with tormented psychic powers, Carrie, is in development for television.
Carrie achieved fame as a terror icon thanks to Stephen King's book published in 1974. Later, in 1976, Brian De Palma premiered his film based on this story with Sissy Spacek as the main protagonist. Since then, sequels and remakes of less relevance have been made decades later, but the original film continues to lead the position of best adaptation.
According to the Collider website, FX and MGM Television They are developing Stephen King's Carrie in a limited series. Sources tell Collider that the titular character of Carrie White could be played by a trans artist or a colored actress.
Stephen King He’s been experiencing his nth rebirth lately, since It’s two films are blockbusters, Hulu's Castle Rock series is a success and the HBO is about to broadcast The Outsider.
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Add Comment