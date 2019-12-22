         'Carrie' will continue to terrorize from television: FX prepares a series on Stephen King's first novel

Share it:

The legacy of Brian De Palma's masterpiece remains as valid as ever, especially after the disastrous new version of 2013 perpetrated by Kimberly Peirce. Now, almost half a century since the publication of his first novel, FX prepares a new series about 'Carrie'.

New times for the same story

According to well-informed sources, and after the great results obtained with its 'Fargo', FX is likely that the company risks innovating and the new Carrie White is played by a trans or colored actress, instead of the classic white woman who has been giving body to the tortured heroine? Stephen King This new adaptation of a work of the king of terror is still in the early stages, so it could be a while before the fans finally discover who will play the protagonist.

The new 'Carrie' you will have limited series invoice, which will surely also make the story not end up raving more than it should. The news comes six years after the last version starring Chloë Grace Moretz.

King remains an infinite reef, because to this news is added the confirmation of Oscar winner Adrien Brody to assume the role of Captain Charles Boone in 'Jerusalem’s Lot'. Meanwhile, HBO will premiere 'The Visitor' on January 13, with Ben Mendelsohn and Jason Bateman. Yes, and 'Castle Rock' has recently the success of its second season. Long live the king, it seems.