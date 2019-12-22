Carrie Fisher's brother shares a letter written by her that talks about her death

Share it:

2016 left us with the sad news of the death of Carrie fisher, known for its role as Leia Organa in the Star Wars saga. Recently we have been able to see it in The Rise of Skywalker, a film in which it has appeared thanks to J.J. Abrams, its director, has used unpublished images of The Force Awakens.

The actress's brother, Todd fisher, has made public on the Page Six website a letter written by her before she dies in which she emotionally talks about her stay in the "beyond":

"I am dead. How are you? I will see you soon … I would call and tell you what this is like, but here there is no coverage. Cut. New scene, new configuration, new celestial location. I finally got the part that I have been rehearsing all my life. God gave me the paper. This is the end of the path I've been going through all my life. "

Todd Fisher found this heartbreaking letter checking his mother's belongings, Debbie Reynolds, who died just one day after his daughter. He declares that he knows that this letter was written by his sister because "he knows Carrie's writing inside and out," since it is "unmistakable."

“Either it was something Carrie wrote a long time ago because she was making a story about death, or it simply materialized from beyond. I was writing as if I were dead and what it was like. It just blew my mind. I thought, 'Wow, why am I finding this now?' "

Carrie Fisher will always be remembered with love and respect by all fans of the saga Star wars. His contribution to the cinema and this wonderful story has been impeccable, even after his death.