Carrie Frances Fisher

Born in Los Angeles, California, on October 21, 1956. His mother is actress Debbie Reynolds, known for works such as 'Singing in the rain' (Stanley Donnen, Gene Kelly, 1952), 'Molly Brow always afloat' ( Charles Walters, 1964) or 'In & Out' (Frank Oz, 1997). His father was singer Eddie Fisher, one of the most successful voices of the 50s in the United States. They divorced when Carrie was two years old.