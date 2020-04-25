Sports

Carragher: "I knew we had cheated on Chelsea with the signing of Torres"

April 25, 2020
Fernando Torres became the most expensive Spanish in the Premier in 2011 when he went from Liverpool to Chelsea by 58.5 million euros. Now, a former 'red' partner has harshly criticized the signing for the 'blues'.

Jamie Carragher, former Liverpool captain, explained during a talk with John Terry – Chelsea icon – that the sale of Torres was "a goal for the whole squad". "I could not believe it. I mean, knew we had cheated on Chelsea. I had played with Torres throughout the year and was already a shadow of himself, "he explained on 'Sky Sports'.

"For 18 months at Liverpool he was the best striker in the world, and I think that the baggage history against Chelsea was so good that it was in the mind of its owner. In fact, he did the same with Schevhenko, "he added.

The former player highlighted the amount that was paid by the Spanish. "58 million euros was a lot of money at that time and we were all in shock, we couldn't believe that we would have obtained 58 'kilos "he added.

"The truth is that it was lucky for Liverpool. That season we played against Chelsea and we were not very good, and Torres was having a bad time, but he scored two goals and I think that was when the decision was made. I wasn't at all surprised that it didn't turn out well, " specific.



