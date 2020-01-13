Carousel Deportivo travels to Miami with the Super Bowl

The Sports team of the SER chain One more year around the American football festival, the LIV edition of the Super bowl which will be held at dawn on Monday, February 3 from 0:00 at night. With the narration of José Antonio Ponseti from the final stadium in Miami and comments from Iker Sagasti, Luis Jones and Javi Gómez from the Sun Life Stadium, in Madrid will be Dani Garrido and Álvaro Benito to lead the rest of the event with Iturralde González, Xavier Saisó, Raúl Ruiz, Mela Ch Wednesday, the embassy guy, Antoni Daimiel and Benjamin Zarandona.The mobile units of Barcelona will be added to the party with Sique Rodríguez, Jordi Martí and Marcos López, and those of Madrid with Jorge Escorial and Borja Square.

From 00:00 at night and until 4:00 in the morning, if the extension does not prevent it, the listeners can also enjoy the game watching everything that happens in the study of the SER through streaming on the networks social of Sports Carousel, the large audience living in situ from Gran Vía 32 the meeting and the gifts and raffles of each year with a very special surprise: with the hashtag #SERySuperbowl Listeners can leave their baton of the final and wear an official NFL shirt of the finalist team they prefer.