Carousel Deportivo sweeps the night of the Super Bowl

The great sporting event of the year in the United States moved last night to the SER Chain studios, where Carousel Deportivo became the main transmission channel of the grand final of the NFL. From Miami, the 100-yard team with José Antonio Ponseti at the helm brought us the vibrant excitement of the biggest sporting event of the year.

From the spaceship of Carousel Deportivo, Dani Garrido and the entire band surrounded themselves with dozens of football fans who decided to approach Gran Vía 32 to live the final live.

Streamings in different social networks they were a successful audience. Nearly one million people watched the live broadcast of Carousel Deportivo, up to 58,000 users they decided to connect by Twitter, and in Facebook with more than twelve thousand interactions they enjoyed the broadcast 43,000 users.

A night of excitement that one year moved to the Sports Carousel of the SER Chain, strengthening its commitment to the grand finale of the Super Bowl that has swept the different social networks.

This is how we live the event in Carousel Deportivo