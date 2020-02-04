Sports

Carousel Deportivo sweeps the night of the Super Bowl

February 4, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The great sporting event of the year in the United States moved last night to the SER Chain studios, where Carousel Deportivo became the main transmission channel of the grand final of the NFL. From Miami, the 100-yard team with José Antonio Ponseti at the helm brought us the vibrant excitement of the biggest sporting event of the year.

From the spaceship of Carousel Deportivo, Dani Garrido and the entire band surrounded themselves with dozens of football fans who decided to approach Gran Vía 32 to live the final live.

Streamings in different social networks they were a successful audience. Nearly one million people watched the live broadcast of Carousel Deportivo, up to 58,000 users they decided to connect by Twitter, and in Facebook with more than twelve thousand interactions they enjoyed the broadcast 43,000 users.

A night of excitement that one year moved to the Sports Carousel of the SER Chain, strengthening its commitment to the grand finale of the Super Bowl that has swept the different social networks.

READ:  Tri for the miracle in the U17 World Cup

This is how we live the event in Carousel Deportivo

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.