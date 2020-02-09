Carousel Deportivo sweeps social networks thanks to the 'game of flags'

The Carousel Deportivo has been a leader in social networks throughout the afternoon, and has devastated being trending topic On twitter. Users and listeners of the SER Chain program have turned to the game proposed by Carousel.

What is 'the game of flags'?

At the beginning of Carousel Deportivo in social networks we have proposed at the beginning of the afternoon a game that consisted of naming the favorite players from eight different countries: Brazil, Germany, Italy, Argentina, France, Uruguay, Spain and England.

In addition to the listeners, great figures like Axel Torres or Antoni Daimiel They have not hesitated to join and participate in this game that has hooked Twitter users and that has quickly gone viral to convert Trending Topic Carousel.

My answers: 🇧🇷 Garrincha

🇩🇪 Beckenbauer

🇮🇹 Roberto Baggio

🇦🇷 Messi

🇫🇷 Henry

🇺🇾 Recoba

🇪🇸 Iniesta

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Alan Ballhttps: //t.co/2xqs4BiPFu – Axel Torres (@AxelTorres) February 8, 2020