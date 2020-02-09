Sports

Carousel Deportivo sweeps social networks thanks to the 'game of flags'

February 9, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The Carousel Deportivo has been a leader in social networks throughout the afternoon, and has devastated being trending topic On twitter. Users and listeners of the SER Chain program have turned to the game proposed by Carousel.

What is 'the game of flags'?

At the beginning of Carousel Deportivo in social networks we have proposed at the beginning of the afternoon a game that consisted of naming the favorite players from eight different countries: Brazil, Germany, Italy, Argentina, France, Uruguay, Spain and England.

In addition to the listeners, great figures like Axel Torres or Antoni Daimiel They have not hesitated to join and participate in this game that has hooked Twitter users and that has quickly gone viral to convert Trending Topic Carousel.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.