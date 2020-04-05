Carousel Deportivo reunites 24 years later with Quique Medina and Pedja Mijatovic

Quique Medina It has a very peculiar history. Always attached to the world of football, he began his career in the lower categories of the I raised… his dream was coming true, but everything was truncated when at the age of 16 he was diagnosed with bone cancer in his left knee. Since then, she has not dressed again in short, but she has fond memories, thanks in part to Pedja Mijatovic.

It was not an easy time for the player, since his signing for the Real Madrid had leaked and the situation in Valencia was practically unsustainable. However, Pedja wanted to have a detail with Quique, he decided to put aside the hatred that was breathed in the environment and approach to transmit his strength and support. "A magical memory was when I met Mijatovic in the guts of MestallaI remember the photo because I had it in my head, "said Quique.

24 years later, the photo of that day has reappeared among Quique's memories, and they have been found in Carousel. "I have always been very sensitive to people who have health problems, regardless of the situation I suffer with people who have serious problems", Mijatovic added.

An emotional story in which Quique assures her idol "it has given strength twice", and in which Mijatovic makes it clear that he would not hesitate to repeat: "Footballers do not cost anything, and for those people it means a lot."