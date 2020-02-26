Carousel Deportivo and Biwenger launch the 'Carousel Challenge' for El Clásico

The Classic comes to the Santander League and from Carousel Deportivo and Biwenger launch a very special challenge: "The Carousel Challenge". All Biwenger users can participate to win Two nights in a 5-star hotel with a companion.

What is there to do? To be among the first three of a macroliga in which the gameplay will be fantasy and that will only consist of the Real Madrid – FC Barcelona match.

The director of Carousel Deportivo, Dani Garrido, will give the points exclusively for the "Carousel Challenge" at the end of the match. The scores will go from 0 to 10 (included), without decimals, and there will be no extra points for goals or assists – it will also be subtracted for expulsions.

Users will have a budget fixed of 260 million and they can sign and make their team with players exclusively from Real Madrid and Barcelona. There will be no substitutes or changes in the match and, in addition, you can select a captain, provided it is a defense or midfielder.

The awards

1st Prize: two nights for two people in a double room, on a bed and breakfast basis at the Alhambra Palace hotel in Granada (5 stars).

2nd Prize: two nights for two people in a double room, on a bed and breakfast basis at the Alhambra Palace hotel in Granada (5 stars).

3rd prize: the nights for two people in a double room, on a bed and breakfast basis at the Opera Hotel in Madrid, plus two "Singing Dinners"

You can join the "Carousel Challenge in this link and be the first to try the new scoring system. It will only be available for those managers who are targeted in the challenge and in Biwenger (see in this link the legal bases). You have up Sunday, March 1 at 8:59 p.m. to sign up Good luck!