Carousel Confidential: the Copa del Rey final remains undated

7 days ago there was a lot of stir with information that advanced in Cadena SER Jordi Martí about the date that LaLiga and UEFA have reserved for the final of the Copa del Rey.

That date was Wednesday, August 5, something that has surprised the RFEF. They are the organizers of the Cup and they still have no scheduled day for that special Basque derby. The firm idea is to play, when authorized by the Government, on a Saturday and with the public.

So much so that Rubiales spoke about it at Tuesday's meeting with LaLiga and AFE uncovered by El Larguero and gave no validity to that hypothesis of August 5.

We can advance that Rubiales raised the issue before Aganzo and Carlos Del Campo at Diego Rivas' question and literally said: “SWith proposals about a possibility that we do not know if it is real or not. Each federation approves its calendar with respect to its regulations. And we will approve our calendar ”

The RFEF only thinks about health and is in no hurry. He will postpone the cup final to the maximum so that he can attend the public, without a day limit for his dispute and without ruling out that it may be the first great sports party in our country with fans when all this happens.

Recall that the European leagues, with Thebes in that work team, propose different options without decision-making capacity and then it is the UEFA Executive Committee, where Luis Rubiales is, who has all the power thinking of the common good of continental football.

Two Bundesliga players aiming for the Premier

There are 2 players in the German league who for quite different reasons were quite on track to leave for England. We are talking about two stars and therefore of two million dollar transfers under normal conditions: Jadon Sancho, from Borussia Dortmund, and Kai Havertz, from Bayer Leverkusen.

We will start with the case of Sancho and Dortmund with their usual policy of make box with your stars. As he did with Dembelé at Barça, with Pulisic at Chelsea as Carrusel Confidential advanced, with Aubameyang at Arsenal …

After retaining him last summer despite an important offer from United, his sports management had considered that this was the perfect summer to make cash with Sancho.

There was going to be a Euro Cup in between, where with England it was probably going to revalue itself and its future returned to point to England with United again and and with Chelsea who can already sign as the best placed … but above all, and how it advances you Carousel Confidential, with Dortmund, this time if, for the work of selling him. And then there is the Havertz case.

The great jewel of German football, and for which Bayern Munich is behind. A few months ago, the CEO of the Leverkusen, which is the Spanish Fernando Carro, told us in an informal talk organized by the EFE agency that they already rejected last summer an important Bayern offer for him ... and that they were convinced that this summer they would return to the charge for him.

So basically, and aware of the situation, football intermediaries had been working for weeks to find a way out of the Premier in order to prevent Havertz from ending up in Munich. Which also seems to be the interest of the player … The Leverkusen also had the Euro Cup to put him in the window and revalue the attacking midfielder, but it will no longer be like this … We will see if they end up doing these operations prior to the stoppage of football, and above all, at what price.