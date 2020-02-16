Sports

Carousel Confidential: Falcao was close to returning to Atlético at the last minute in the winter market

February 16, 2020
Many are going to be speechless, but in recent days once the Cavani issue broke down, Atleti began to weigh alternatives. And there, as usual, Jorge Mendes reappeared.

The Portuguese superagent named the Atleti as Radamel Falcao García on the table. The Colombian, at 34, He is playing at Galatasaray and presented himself as an urgent opportunity.

But the Atleti did not finish seeing it clear and opted for the return of Carrasco to reinforce the band and bet on waiting for the return of Diego Costa who is about to see the light.

It is one of those football stories that remain there because they do not come to fruition but there is Carousel Confidential to tell them. 8 years after his departure, the return of Radamel Falcao to Atlético de Madrid arrivedor to be on the table in the last days of the market.

