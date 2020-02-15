Caroline Flack, one of the great loves of Harry Styles

Share it:

Since becoming a pop star, Harry Styles has been linked to several beautiful women, including supermodel Kendall Jenner, French model Camille Rowe and singer Taylor Swift, one of his most famous girlfriends. The former One Direction also had an affair with TV presenter Caroline Flack, whom she met on the X-Factor program in 2011.

The relationship between Caroline Flack and Harry Styles was very commented, since at that time she was 31 years old and he was only 17. The television host was found lifeless in her apartment in London; He was 40 years old. In a statement, the family of the "Love Island" star said: "We can confirm that our Caroline died today February 15, we ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

Caroline Flack and Harry Styles never confirmed their love affair, however, they were photographed together by paparazzi repeatedly. Things started to get out of control, when the then One Direction was caught leaving the TV host's house. "Once that was out, it was an open season, anyone could say anything," he said at the time in an interview.

In the street people started shouting at me 'pedophile' and 'perverted'.

Caroline Flack defended the age difference between the two, saying she never felt that she was much older than Harry, "I still feel 18 and I probably act that way half the time; all those years on children's television probably didn't help."

In June 2019, Caroline was in the Keith Lemon shopping program on ITV2, but there was a question about this sounded romance, a question that left her a bit annoying, "did you go out with him or was it silly?" TV. She simply responded with a shrug and a smile.