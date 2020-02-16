Caroline Flack agents denounce show trial after suicide

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Caroline Flack died this weekend, she was found lifeless in her apartment in London, England. In a statement his family said, "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, February 15, we ask the press to respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and ask them not to try to contact us and / or photograph us."

According to the Press Association, the Flack family's lawyer revealed that the former star of the "Love Island" program committed suicide; The television host was awaiting trial at the Highbury Corner Magistrates Court, accused of assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

In a statement Francis Ridley, agent of Caroline Flack, accused the prosecution of having mounted a "show trial" against a "vulnerable" figure, after his suicide.

In recent months, Caroline has been under enormous pressure due to this case and the possible process that has been postponed.

Caroline Flack was 40 years old. Photo: Facundo Arrizabalaga / EFE



Known for having presented the reality show "Love Island", it was going to be judged in March. She was arrested in December accused of hitting her boyfriend (Lewis Burton) with a lamp while he was sleeping, in his apartment in North London. Her boyfriend denied what happened, stating that "she had not hit him with a lamp."

The prosecution "should reflect on the way in which they have mounted a show trial, which not only had no foundation but also lacked public interest. And finally this caused great suffering in Caroline," Francis Ridley added in the statement.

The future of "Love Island", aired on the ITV channel, has been questioned after a series of dramas. Caroline Flack is the third figure linked to this program who commits suicide, after Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Graydon, two contest participants. The tabloid press had echoed the case, displaying Caroline on the cover after her arrest; his suicide returned to occupy the first page of the British tabloids on Sunday.









A petition on the internet that got more than 100,000 signatures on Sunday asks for an investigation within the media after his death.