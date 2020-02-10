Carolina Sandoval is criticized for kissing Don Pedro Rivera in the mouth

Share it:

The famous television host Carolina Sandoval, who participates in the television program Suelta la Soup, is labeled the worst in social networks for kissing the singer Don Pedro Rivera on the mouth, in front of his new wife.

Carolina Sandoval was not seen with good eyes by users on social networks, after having interviewed Don Pedro Rivera, father of Jenni Rivera and Lupillo Rivera, and having said goodbye to him kissing him on the mouth.

The comments, more against than in favor, were not made hope in networks and there are those who call Carolina ridiculous, while others call it vulgar for what he did.

That Carolina goes from ridiculous ”,“ Much disrespect! ”,“ Look pa ’there, what vulgarity !," Carolina’s cafre can’t find any more attention! "

Other users ask Carolina what it would look like if another woman kissed her husband in front of her, while others call her a clown.

Poison friend you are past, and where your husband is missing, "" That could be his father, "" What a lack of respect for the old man's wife. "

But things did not stop there, since they also gave the program Drop the soup, which is transmitted by the Telemundo network.

It is supposed to be a family program, isn't it? "," That's why I don't watch these programs anymore, "" What a lack of respect you all have very unprofessional, "they said.















