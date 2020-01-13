Carol (Ross's ex in 'Friends') comes out in a movie from our childhood and we hadn't noticed

It is something that is happening to us often, now that we are watching again many 'ninety' and 'dosmileras' series and movies – which once marked us – and to which we have currently resorted to the 'hype' or emotion that has been generated in around them.
Whether by 'reboots', 'remakes' or any other format that reminds us of the original content, titles like 'Gossip Girl', 'Lizzie McGuire', 'High School Musical', 'Charlie's Angels', 'A very legal blonde', 'Bewitched', 'Sabrina'… have returned to our imaginary.
If this is your case, you may have entered an endless loop and remembered other films or series that you did not remember, as has been my case, jumping from one to another, to realize something.
Jane Sibbett –Which you will probably recognize for giving life to Carol in 'Friends'- comes out in a 90's movie that, surely, you saw more times than you will admit.
CAROL DE 'FRIENDS' COMES OUT IN A FILM OF YOUR CHILDHOOD
In case you are still doubting, 'Carol ' Take part in the famous Olsen twins movie: 'Two for the price of one' and plays the evil Clarice, the woman who is going to marry the father and wants to send the daughter to a boarding school. Drama.
You still don't remember? Here two momentazos (eye with the mythical chewing gum scene):
The truth is that lately I realize many star appearances that I didn't recognize before; It happened to me, for example, with celebrities like Justin Theroux in 'Sex in New York' or Kaley Cuoco in 'Bewitched'. Has it happened to you too?
By the way, if you're curious about how you are Carol today, a couple of months ago there was a mini-meeting in the NBC studies of three of the secondary actors of 'Friends'. Do you recognize them?
Yes! They are Elliott Gould (Jack Geller, the father of Ross and Monica), Jane Sibbett (Carol) and Jessica Hecht (Susan).
