Carol (Ross's ex in 'Friends') comes out in a movie from our childhood and we hadn't noticed

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It is something that is happening to us often, now that we are watching again many 'ninety' and 'dosmileras' series and movies – which once marked us – and to which we have currently resorted to the 'hype' or emotion that has been generated in around them.

Whether by 'reboots', 'remakes' or any other format that reminds us of the original content, titles like 'Gossip Girl', 'Lizzie McGuire', 'High School Musical', 'Charlie's Angels', 'A very legal blonde', 'Bewitched', 'Sabrina'… have returned to our imaginary.

If this is your case, you may have entered an endless loop and remembered other films or series that you did not remember, as has been my case, jumping from one to another, to realize something.

Jane Sibbett –Which you will probably recognize for giving life to Carol in 'Friends'- comes out in a 90's movie that, surely, you saw more times than you will admit.

CAROL DE 'FRIENDS' COMES OUT IN A FILM OF YOUR CHILDHOOD