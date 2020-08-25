Carnival Row, Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne have completed filming for season 2

Share it:

Filming of the second season of Carnival Row, the Amazon Prime Video fantasy series starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne. To break the news is Variety, who also reported the thanks of producer David Minkowski to the Czech Republic for how the pandemic was handled.

“The Czech film industry was hit hard due to the global closure due to the Coronavirus” Mikowski said. “I appreciate the fact that the Czech government acted swiftly and provided great support to restart film production. Since the country reopened on May 7, international production has picked up quickly. Carnival Row was one of the first shows to recover. walk and complete the shoot. To be safe, we have adopted security protocols even though the presence of the virus in the Czech Republic is low. “

After the long stop, they returned in production in the Czech Republic even high budget series like The Wheel of Time (Amazon), The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney + / Marvel), Haunted (Netflix) e The boat (Sky), as well as the Netflix film Transatlantic 473.

Carnival Row season 2 recently welcomed Joanne Whalley, an actress known to fans for playing Sister Maggie in Season 3 of Daredevil. For more insights, here you can find our Carnival Row review.