Carnival Row 2, Joanne Whalley of Daredevil joins the cast of the Amazon Prime series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During a chat between the showrunner of Carnival Raw and the third season of Dare devil, Erik Oleson, and the creator of the first two seasons of Daredevil, Steven S. DeKnight within the #SaveDaredevil Con, the first announced the arrival of a new entry for the second season of the series Amazon Prime Video.

Oleson has indeed announced that the actress Joanne Whalley, better known to Daredevil fans for playing Sister Maggie in the third and final season of the series, she officially joined the second season of Carnival Raw, Amazon's fantasy series that sees as protagonists Orlando Bloom is Dear Delevingne and discreetly appreciated by the public and critics. On the role of Whalley, however, we still don't know anything, but according to Oleson "we shouldn't even have known about his arrival in the series ", given that all the formalizations have been postponed to a date to be set before the shooting of the new episodes.

Work on Carnival Row 2 was announced last November, and just three months after the pandemic announcement, it suspended filming the Prime Video show. While waiting for more information on the return to the set of the actors – on which half a word has not yet been spent – take a look at the Carnival Row review.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments.