 Carnage in action in another leaked video of the Venom 2 shooting set

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The production of "Venom 2" It is as we know in the area of ​​San Francisco, California, in this final stage of the main shooting of the film, after finishing in the United Kingdom. This new stage has left us the first leaked video of the set of actor Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady. Now we add another couple of videos that also link to another of the videos we brought the other day.

One of the videos that we didn't understand the other day was a map of an apartment block, which looked like Eddie Brock's, in which we heard some screaming. Two new videos offer us a different shot of this scene allowing us to better understand what is happening in it. In a video we see someone wearing a kind of suit, and that is assumed to be a motion capture suit that Harrelson would wear to bring Carnage to life. For what it seems is destroying something and throwing the pieces through the air. The other video offers us a shot of Eddie (Tom Hardy) who observes the situation from his house shouting “no”.

The film would have its premiere set for October 2 of this 2020. Andy Serkis directs the film about a script written by Kelly Marcel. The cast includes Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock / Venom, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady / Carnage, Naomie Harris as Frances Barrison / Skriek, and Stephen Graham in an undisclosed role.