Carmen Villabos shows her pronounced cleavage on Instagram

Carmen Villalobos unleashed the madness in social networks and is that the beautiful woman shared a photo in which she appears with a tight neckline with which she left everyone with her mouth open because they considered her the sexiest publication of the week.

"Happy week my beautiful people The best vibes for all Girls remember that today we have a new video on the YouTube channel, the Colombian actress wrote in the photo that reached almost 400 thousand likes and several comments of all kinds.

"Likewise for you to have a good time blessings and greetings from NY", "Greetings from Ecuador-Guayaquil, good start to the week and many blessings", "As beautiful as always many blessings to you and your family," they wrote to the famous .

Recall that a few months ago the actress married Sebastián Calcedo, with whom he had a novel wedding because the famous gave much to talk about for the most important moment of his life.

But not everything has been honey on flakes in Carmen's life, because she remembered her father weeks before she married and expressed how much she misses him.

I know that my dad would have loved to give me because my dad dreamed of this day, I know he will be with me all the time, I know he is happy, Carmen said in an interview.