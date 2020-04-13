Carmen Salinas confesses that María Félix treated her as a servant

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Carmen Salinas recounted a unique moment that she lived with María Félix several years ago when she just started in show business and it was when they toured together where the actress relates that the famous woman treated her as her servant as she made a bad move, taking the To load things, he bought from a luxurious store back then.

It turns out that Carmen wanted to be friendly with the lady at all times although she never wanted an approach from the comedian whom she despised on several occasions but when they were about to leave the hotel where they were, she told the corcholata to accompany her to Tijuana which was fascinating for Salinas who in the end only took her to carry her things.

"He says stretch your arms as if you were going to give me a hug and there is the message that he pulled his arms and that to give him a hug and that he begins to hang on both arms all the bags of everything he had bought, the socks, shirts, cashmere... "said Salinas.

Carmen Salinas confessed that María Félix did not treat her well when they toured together

As if that were not enough Carmen mentioned that several years later María went to see her at the Adventurer play when she became a producer, and told her that they were both sisters of the same pain, because as everyone knows the actresses lost their children in different events for what that made it clear to her that a painful bond bound them together.

Let's remember that other celebrities had various anecdotes with María Félix, one of them was Silvia Pinal, who ran her from a party for seeing her a lot.

It may interest you

The last Instagram post of the deceased participant of Falling in love USA

Andrea Escalona does not want Marisol González to return to Hoy

Ángela Aguilar outdone by the song and dance of her cousin Majo