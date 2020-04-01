Carmen Salinas apologizes to the Chinese embassy in Mexico

Share it:

Mexican film, television and theater actress Carmen Salinas issues a statement after her controversial statements about the coronavirus pandemic and offers a public apology to the Chinese embassy in Mexico.

Days ago, the Chinese embassy in Mexico asked Carmen Salinas to offer a public apology for her controversial statements about the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and she issues a statement about it.

I offer my sincere apologies for the damage and discomfort that my comments may have caused. I understand that in these moments when the world faces such a great threat, words that certainly offend and point without reason help. "

Mrs. Salinas adds that she never intended to harm and makes it clear that her repentance is sincere and she agrees not to do what she did again, she says.

And the statements of the also theater producer were taken by the Chinese embassy in Mexico as racist and discriminatory, so they asked her to offer a public apology.

The Chinese embassy in Mexico cited that what Mrs. Carmen Salinas said reveals her lack of basic knowledge and ignorance.

The racist term "Chinese" that appeared in the 19th century was abandoned by history and has been mentioned again in the 21st century in the framework of an open, plural and globalized society. "

The embassy made public knowledge that the words of Mrs. Carmen Salinas are unfounded and confuse the public, they also defame China and lacerate the friendship between the people of China and Mexico.

