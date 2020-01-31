Carmen Maura will star ‘Someone has to die’ on Netflix

Share it:

As Manolo Caro, creator of 'La casa de las flores', has already announced, in this interview, his next project for Netflix, with whom he has signed an exclusive contract, would take place in Spain in 1950. The platform has just announced the wonderful Cast of ‘Someone has to die’, three-episode miniseries that will reach Netflix in 2020. Carmen Maura, Cecilia Suárez, Ernesto Alterio, Alejandro Speitzer, Isaac Hernández, Ester Expósito, Pilar Castro, Mariola Fuentes, Eduardo Casanova, Manuel Morón, Juan Carlos Vellido and Carlos Cuevas They are the protagonists of the thriller whose filming will begin shortly and will take place in Spanish locations.

In the conservative and traditional society of the 50's Spain, where appearances and family ties play a key role, a young man, after being called by his parents, must return from Mexico to meet his fiancee. But the town is surprised when he returns accompanied by Lazarus, a mysterious ballet dancer.

“Someone has to die is a wonderful challenge, my first project in Spain and the first out of comedy, which made me very nervous. Having this cast is a dream and makes everything easier. I was eager to start and now it's a reality, ”explains Manolo Caro.

In addition to facing a genre that had not yet played (without counting on the musical, another of his goals), the filmmaker has seen a dream come true: working with Carmen Maura. But, attention, because in his list of favorite Spanish actors and actresses, he still has Inma Cuesta, Javier Rey, Antonio Banderas or Elena Anaya.