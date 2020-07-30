Carmen Electra, what happened to the star of Scary Movie and 3ciento?

Share it:

Between the late 90s and early 2000s it was practically impossible not to have heard of it at least once Carmen Electra: the original star of Cincinnati experienced a period of popularity in those years, thanks to the participation in some highly successful films and its undisputed beauty.

As many of you will remember, it was Italy that consecrated it in the eyes of the general public: the beautiful Carmen was in fact among the protagonists of Christmas holidays 2000, one of the most profitable films of the cinepanettonian line of the award-winning company Boldi / De Sica.

Since then, ours has found glory mainly with some roles in idiotic films, some of which are extremely successful such as those belonging to saga of Scary Movie (we find it in the first and fourth installments of the franchise), others of a much lesser impact (the various Hot Movies, Epic Movies, Disaster Movies, 3ciento and so on).

However, the success seems to have turned its back on our Carmen Electra for some time: the last time of the actress on the big screen dates back to 2015 (Chocolate City), while on TV the last participation (before the recent appearance in The Last Dance) was that of an episode of Franklin & Bash dated 2014. Eye though: right after the appearance in The Last Dance Carmen Electra's name has been highly sought after on Pornhub!