Carmen de MasterChef will cook Queen Elizabeth II of England

Professional successes rain down Carmen Miranda, the young chef who won the reality show MasterChef La Revancha 2019 transmitted by the Aztec TV signal.

On this occasion the young woman from San Luis Potosí confessed that will cook for Queen Elizabeth II of England due to an invitation made by his counterpart, Fernando Estobel

At the time Carmen Miranda There was a trend in social networks not only for having won the popular culinary program, but also because he presented his wife as "best friend" for fear of public scorn.

The details of Carmen Miranda's stay with the Queen of England

Carmen Miranda revealed in an interview with Esquire who will be in charge of cooking for Queen Elizabeth II of England in the coming months

"Fernando Estobel, who lives in London and is the queen's head chef, invited me," said the young woman, also known as ‘The Tamalera’.

In addition to your participation in MasterChef La Revancha 2019, Carmen Miranda He has a long history in countries such as Mexico, the United States, Asia and France, where he settled for a few months before entering the television competition.

“It's 2 months, I don't have much information about how the kitchen works. In fact, they ask for previous training, ”explained the young woman about the experience she will have with the Royal family of England.

With information from Esquire

