Carmen Arrufat, the protagonist of 'The innocence'

Despite his young age, Carmen Arrufat He has very clear ideas. Overflowing maturity for each of its pores. She always dreamed of being an actress and has managed to be an actress despite the obstacles. Born in Castellón, this 17-year-old girl recognizes that there are few opportunities to train as an actress. "I always taught in front of the camera. I got the notice of the casting, and although I was 15 at the time they asked for older people to do sports. But I danced that I've always loved. So I introduced myself".

Y Lucia Alemany She was enchanted before her countrywoman and Arrufat had to carry on her shoulders the weight of this whole film, which is pure sincerity and improvisation at the time of work. "I had done things with my classmates there. But as soon as you see the production of a movie the thing changes"recognizes the actress."Lucia made me get all the emotions because that was exactly what I had to do. And right now I thank you for all the requirement because I like the result".

And without a doubt it has paid off: a nomination for the Gaudí, another as an actress revealing the Goya, and other recognitions show that it has been very worthwhile. And, as this member of 'El Relevo 2019' says, she feels that having worked on this team has been like being in a family.

Controlled nerves

So much has meant for her that she doesn't see any fault. "I am a person who does not like to complain, but I recognize that this is a film that requires a lot of work, a lot of physical resistance, and I am a bit vague. And the fact of being six hours running to shoot a scene has its thing", he acknowledges. The same goes for some of the most intimate scenes with his partner in the movie, Joel Bosqued. "I was very nervous, Joel has experience, I was ashamed. To shoot the "strong" scene I apologized at the beginning. But he helped a lot in the movie and I was very comfortable".

Unconditional support

Unlike Lis, his character, Carmen has felt all the support of his family forever. "I've always been a very focused girl. My parents had no doubt that I would go to the head. I have always been very responsible. It's what I've always wanted to do and I haven't had any problems". Laia Marull Y Sergi López They give life to their fictional parents, with whom they got along very well as well. And that this is an extreme movie.

The young protagonist of 'Innocence' has had to live in a very repressive environment: An authoritarian father, a mother subject to what they will say, etc. The plot focuses on how this girl should gain some strength to break with all those chains she feels around her. "I have not lived what Lis lives in the movie. But it is a very recognizable situation". And now that? "The cinema for me has been a dream. I want to keep trying. Anyway, I also want to study another career".

'Innocence' hits theaters this Friday.