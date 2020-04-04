Carlsen says that in Norway "the situation is under control" because "the authorities reacted quickly"

Share it:

Magnus Carlsen, world chess champion, considers that in his country, Norway, 'the authorities they reacted fast'to contain the coronavirus and have the situation' under control '.

The number one world ranking (since 2011) is still waiting to know who will be his rival in the defense of the world title that he will do at the end of the year in Dubai, since the Yekaterinburg Candidates Tournament was interrupted last week, half of the program, due to the closure of air traffic in Russia.

In statements to the newspaper El Mundo, reproduced by the International Chess Federation (FIDE), Carlsen reveals that he has suffered a small cold, but that he has' no reason to think that it has to do with him coronavirus', he warned from his home in Oslo, where he remains confined while waiting to play the Magnus Carlsen Invitational, an online tournament starting on April 18.

'My country has been affected (by the coronavirus) earlier than expected due to the return of infected tourists to ski resorts abroad, but when it became known, the authorities reacted quickly and it seems that they have the situation under control, 'he explained. In Norway there are 5,519 infected and 61 people with coronavirus have died.

From his apartment in the center of Oslo, Carlsen was commenting on the Candidates Tournament until it was discontinued and believes that FIDE was in a compromised position by authorizing the competition to begin when almost all of them had been canceled worldwide.

'They had to take a complicated decision', he admitted,' and it is difficult to criticize the start of the tournament. Security measures were taken and postponing it would have had significant consequences for the players, both for the current cycle and possibly for the subsequent ones. '

Carlsen thinks the tournament organizers assumed "a calculated risk", although "the bad luck was that the travel restrictions were implemented on March 27." In any case, he stresses that "fans around the world appreciated that at least one major sporting event was taking place."

The world champion recognizes that fear of contagion can condition the games. 'Even in the best conditions a chess game is already very stressful and, of course, the situation with the coronavirus makes it even more difficult and can affect the players. But on the other hand, managing the situation is an example of the character necessary to play this. '

The current health alert situation is, in his opinion, conducive to the growth of chess, both in the Internet game and within the family. 'With schools closed, perhaps many families have decided get a board. At least I hope so. '