Carlos Vives presents "Do not go", his new musical work

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Bogota.- The Colombian singer-songwriter Carlos Vives released "Don't go away" on Thursday, the first single from the upcoming album, which is accompanied by sports stars such as Olympic champion Caterine Ibargüen and cyclist Rigoberto Urán.

The video, where a total of 20 celebrities from different fields appear, revolves around a Tuesday, the 13th, in which Vives does everything wrong before meeting his girlfriend.

As soon as a fortune cookie wakes up, he warns of "don't go out", followed by an unexpected water cut when he is taking a bath.

Don't go 'is the first single from my new album (…) To sing it to the wind. It is the door to a world that we will meet together. The lost world of a sound that I have been studying for years and is the basis of all the music in my country, "said Vives quoted in a press release.

In the new musical work of Vives there are landscapes and emblematic places where the story of the song full of feeling takes place.

24 hours were enough to show how powerful love is, the samarium did everything unimaginable to reach the most important romantic date of 2020, "the information adds.

In addition to Ibargüen and Urán, the actresses Maleja Restrepo, Marcela Carvajal, Marcela Mar, Carolina Soto, Diana Hoyos, Johana Fadul and Manuela González also appear in the video clip.

Also the motorcyclist Tatán Mejía, the tennis player Robert Farah, the producer and actor Ramiro Meneses, the comedian Antonio Sanint, the model Laura Tobón and the musician Karoll Márquez, among others.

Vives is one of the emblematic artists of Colombia and one of the most important figures of Latin music. With more than 20 million albums sold worldwide, he is considered a pioneer of the new Colombian and Latin American sound.

In addition, he was the first Colombian artist to win a Grammy Award and, to date, has won two Grammys and 11 Latin Grammys.

Among his musical successes stand out "The cold drop", "Let me in", "Fresh fruit", "Pa 'Mayté", "Born again", "The land of oblivion", "Dance with you" and the success "The bicycle ", which he shares with Shakira.