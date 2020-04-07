Carlos Vives' daughter wastes beauty on Instagram in quarantine

Share it:

Lucy, the daughter of singer-songwriter Carlos Vives, both from Colombia, shares on Instagram images taken during the COVID-19 coronavirus quarantine. The young woman shows in different takes how beautiful and sensual she is.

Lucy, daughter of the famous Carlos Vives, has shown that she is an excellent model and she does it again through new photographs that she places on her personal Instagram account.

Lucía Vives, known in the entertainment world as Lucy, is young and beautiful, but also talented, since many of the concepts on which her photographic studies are based are her idea.

Lucy is 24 years old and has always shown that modeling and photography are two of her greatest passions in life.

The young woman has not given up singing, but she dedicates herself, in addition to modeling, to writing, and is also an activist.

Lucy Vives usually applies the #FreeTheNipple trend in her photo sessions and has many followers on her social networks, who constantly praise her talent and beauty.

