Carlos Villagrán sparks controversy by saying that the coronavirus does not exist

April 15, 2020
Edie Perez
The Mexican actor Carlos Villagrán, who gave life to Quico in "El Chavo del 8", sparked great controversy on social networks by assuring that the coronavirus (Covid-19) does not exist and that it is some kind of conspiracy.

It seems to me a hoax, what they are doing with the covid-19 is a hoax, in the world there is no Covid-19, "said the actor in an interview.

According to it declares, people through fear "The Black Horse" are scared and they all shut themselves up, explaining that after doing so they begin to put the 5G antennas, which recently gave much to talk about.

"They have thousands of antennas placed in universities, schools, in everything, and low-altitude satellites of more than 6 thousand satellites and so they want to make a network by 2030, to control what is called the world population."

It is a cult carried by Freemasonry and Bill Gates who is behind all this, and many people behind it, "said Carlos.

This immediately became a topic to talk about, since in these difficult times the population is divided between those who believe in the disease and those who assure that it is a government strategy to keep the world locked up.

