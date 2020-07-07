Share it:

Carlos Vela resigned from participating in the MLS tournament to take care of his family's health (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY)

Amid the MLS controversy, Carlos candle announced that it will not participate in the tournament to be held in Orlando, Florida. This to ensure the health of his family in the context of the epidemic of COVID-19 that crosses the United States and the rest of the continent.

Through a statement, Los Angeles FC They released the position of the Mexican striker. “I would like nothing more than to be with my colleagues in Orlando. I always want to do my best for the Club, our fans and the city of Los Angeles, ”said the player.

"However, I have decided that the most important thing for the health of my family is that I stay at home during a complicated pregnancy for my wife.. I'm going to miss the group, but I'll be supporting them from a distance and I'll wait for them with the trophy back home, ”explained the Aztec netbreaker.

The Mexican striker's announcement comes amid controversy in the League over confirmed cases of coronavirus (Photo: Gustavo Becerra / EFE)



Finally, last season's MVP noted that sooner or later he will return to the courts. "The day will soon come when we can be together again and continue to achieve important things for our Club. Let's go LAFC! ”, He finished.

At the same time, John Thorrington, Executive Vice President of LAFC, He stressed that the club fully respects the decision of the striker and his family. "We have had several conversations with Carlos during this process and we understand his situation and the importance of him staying at home with his family," he said.

"We appreciate the support of the League, and We hope to have Carlos back from Orlando to dispute the rest of the season ”, concluded the manager.

Of the 557 players currently in Orlando, 13 players in total have been confirmed as positive (Photo: Douglas DeFelice / USA TODAY Sports)

And it is that the American tournament is in the eye of the hurricane, since the headquarters where the footballers are isolated already has positive cases. "Of the 557 players currently in Orlando, 13 players in total have been confirmed as positive for COVID-19"The League noted in a statement.

In addition to this, one of the teams with the most infections decided not to participate in the tournament MLS is Back. This was clarified in a press release Luchi González, technical director of FC Dallas, club that has 10 confirmed coronavirus positives.

"As we continue our focus on the well-being of our players, coaches and staff, who are isolated in Orlando, we understand that it is not in your best interest to compete at this time ”he indicated.

Don Garber, MLS commissioner, spoke on the determination of Dallas FC (Photo: Giorgio Viera / EFE)



The strategist expressed being disappointed by the situation, but assured that his "highest priority" is the health of his staff and partners of the MLS. In addition, the bulletin explains that the club will cooperate with the League and the authorities to devise a plan and that the team can return to Frisco without exposing all parties involved.

The League was also pronounced through its commissioner Don Garber. "The health of everyone involved in our return to the game has always been our top priority, and we will continue to make decisions consistent with that priority," the manager said in a statement.

Dallas was in Group B. Their rivals were going to be Seattle Sounders, Vancouver and San Jose Earthquakes. His first game of the tournament against the Whitecaps on July 9, which had previously been postponed due to the same situation.

Vela, for his part, will remain in California, where he has lived since 2018, when he signed with the Los Angeles club.

