Carlos Santana cancels coronavirus tour in Europe

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Carlos Santana is the last musician to cancel concerts due to public health concerns and performance restrictions due to the growing outbreak of coronavirus.

The Grammy-winning star announced on Tuesday that it canceled the dates of the European tour of its Miraculous 2020 World Tour. Refunds will be available through the point of purchase. The tour was scheduled to begin on March 17 in Poland.

Santana has joined a long list of singers who have canceled or postponed shows in the US. UU. And outside the region, including Pearl Jam, Madonna, Ciara, BTS, Khalid, Mariah Carey, Green Day and more. The South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, has been canceled, and the Ultra dance electronic music festival in Miami has been postponed.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in about two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus exploded for the first time, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have recovered so far.

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Department of Scientific Education of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.