TV Shows

Carlos Santana cancels coronavirus tour in Europe

March 10, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Carlos Santana is the last musician to cancel concerts due to public health concerns and performance restrictions due to the growing outbreak of coronavirus.

The Grammy-winning star announced on Tuesday that it canceled the dates of the European tour of its Miraculous 2020 World Tour. Refunds will be available through the point of purchase. The tour was scheduled to begin on March 17 in Poland.

Santana has joined a long list of singers who have canceled or postponed shows in the US. UU. And outside the region, including Pearl Jam, Madonna, Ciara, BTS, Khalid, Mariah Carey, Green Day and more. The South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, has been canceled, and the Ultra dance electronic music festival in Miami has been postponed.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

READ:  Kourtney and Kim Kardashian without fear of the coronavirus travel to Paris

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in about two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus exploded for the first time, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have recovered so far.

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Department of Scientific Education of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.