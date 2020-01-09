Carlos Sainz wins the fifth stage and is more leader of the Dakar Rally

The Spanish pilot Carlos Sainz (Mini) took the fifth stage of the Dakar on Thursday which consolidates it as the leader of the rally by recovering the lead time it had given Wednesday over the Qatari Nasser Al Attiyah (Toyota) and the French Stephane Peterhansel (Mini).

Sainz took at this stage between Al Ula and Hail (Saudi Arabia) almost 3 minutes ahead of Al Attiyah, in force Dakar champion, and more than 6 minutes to Peterhansel, the most successful driver of the rally having won thirteen titles, six of them by motorcycle and seven by car.

The Madrid continues like this leader of the general classification and will face the sixth stage of the Dakar, which will be played entirely on sand, with almost 6 minutes ahead of the Qatari driver and almost 18 on his teammate, who drives the other Mini buggy in the race.