Carlos Sainz remains the leader in another negative day for Fernando Alonso

French pilot Stephane Peterhansel (Mini) won cars on Wednesday in the fourth stage of the rally, where the Spaniard Carlos Sainz (Mini) maintained the first position of the general classification despite the onslaught of the Frenchman and Qatari Nasser Al Attiyah (Toyota).

Sainz, who finished the stage in third position, to 7 minutes and 18 seconds Peterhansel, left this complicated fourth stage with a minimum advantage in general over Al Attiyah, current Dakar champion, which is now only 3 minutes and 3 seconds from Madrid.

Bad day for Fernando Alonso

For its part, the champion of Formula 1 (Toyota) could not chain a day as bright as Tuesday, when he was fifth of the stage, and this day ended more than 26 minutes about the experienced Peterhansel, who after three days with ups and downs got his first stage win in this Dakar.

The Frenchman managed to recover from a gross mistake made in the route, when he was lost and came to move away until a kilometer and a half of the right course, who was able to rejoin and make the best time of day.

Sainz endures the guy

It was not a simple day for Sainz, who was the first car to go on the road after winning the third stage held on Tuesday, so it was foreseeable that the cars leaving behind him like Peterhansel and Al Attiyah would run faster.

However, Sainz handled the situation very easily and barely wasted time on its most direct rivals in almost all the partials of the stage with the exception of the last, which was the most complicated, with a navigation between canyons and dirt roads where it was easy to get disoriented.

In this fourth stage the Dakar went from bad to worse for Nani Rome (Borgward), whose car stopped at kilometer 354 due to a technical problem that forced him to wait for the assistance truck to be able to repair it and continue the march.