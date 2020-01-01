Carlos Sainz, on the Dakar: "I want Alonso to enjoy the race, we will have a great time"

Share it:

The Spanish driver Carlos Sainz (Mini) has no limits, at age 56 and about to face a new edition of Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, since when he runs he does not think "in age, but in winning", facing the competition "with the same desire and the same motivation" as at the beginning of his career.

"I face the competition with the same enthusiasm and the same desire, and With the thought that I can keep winning, if not, I wouldn't be here. I know that I am the most veteran driver who has managed to win the race, but I would like to pass the 55 year limit, to 57 this year. I don't think about the age when I run, I think about winning, "he emphasizes in an interview with Europa Press.

The Madrid believes that his motivation remains "intact" to face his partner and co-driver Lucas Cruz at the Dakar Rally that will take place from January 5 to 17 in Saudi Arabia, where he would like to end a "different feeling" to the edition passed, in which he faced problems from the third stage.

"I continue to live each test, each test. Although last year did not go well, everything was a nuisance, every day things went wrong. Only on the last day we could make a good race and we won. But equally the motivation is clear, and it’s because of the passion I have for racing ”, he assures.

The pilot acknowledges that they face a "more open" Dakar than in previous editions, with "very long stages, which can complicate things", although he prefers "not to make a priori assessments." "There are days of more than 500 kilometers, specifically three, and days of more than 400. Before starting it looks good, it seems that it is a land that will require a lot of pilots and mechanics."

"Also, I think the temperature is lower than on other occasions, so the heat will not be as overwhelming as in South America. I will not say anything yet, but I know there are long runs and that always complicates it. The more kilometers, more things can happen, "he adds.

In this sense, Sainz stressed that the Dakar Rally is an "unpredictable" test, where many things can happen and you have to try "not to go crazy." "There are days when you think one thing and another happens. The one who suddenly leaves the seventh finds a hole and everything changes, that's why you have to reset after each test, even if it went wrong one day. You have to go with your head, thinking in each day, "he explains.

The Madrid and twice champion in 2010 and 2018 will again compete with Mini, for the second time, a team that "trusts", after all the improvements made to the car. "We have done our homework since last year. My teammate, Stéphane Peterhansel, and I are two good drivers to fight for victory, I want to think that," he says.

In addition, he acknowledges that, although he would have liked to do "more tests and improve more things", they have worked "well" in the previous races made in recent weeks, in order to "fight Toyota's victory", current champion. "The last race we thought would be closer to where the Dakar will pass, but it has given us some knowledge of the country."

"I want Alonso to enjoy the race, we will have a great time"

The pilot admits that he has tried to "help" in everything he could to Fernando Alonso, who will participate for the first time in the Dakar with Toyota and to whom Madrid wishes him "the best". "I want you to enjoy the race, I am convinced that we will have a great time. EI hope it ends in the best possible way and achieves a good result, "he said.

Finally, the pilot recalled the "good advice" he usually receives from his son and Formula 1 driver, Carlos Sainz. "Now he is not very active, it is usually activated when the race starts. Yes it is true that there are already conversations. He is an uncle with a lot of common sense," he said.