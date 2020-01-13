Carlos Sainz maintains the lead and Alonso finishes second in the eighth stage of the Dakar

Fernando Alonso and Marc Coma got this Monday finish seconds in the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally. Finally, Mathieu Serradori was the first to finish it, although Carlos Sainz maintains the leadership of cars to despite finishing the day in the fifteenth position.

With this second place, Alonso approaches what is his goal in his first Dakar Rally: "finish in the Top-5 as many times". The Asturian pilot began the seventh stage, but rivals were imposed at the last checkpoint getting scratch the second place.

Alonso, who was four minutes behind Serradori, thus obtained his best result in this Dakar in which he surpassed the cuarta place that had obtained in the third stage of the rally.

Sainz maintains the lead

Carlos Sainz was out of the top-10 and lost a little more than 3 minutes respect to Al-Attiyah and 6 minutes on Peterhansel, though maintains the leadership of the generall. The stage was canceled for motorcycles

The stage was very complicated for Sainz, who had to open the track to the rest of the cars without having as other days the tracks of the motorcycles, which did not compete in a sign of mourning due to the death of Gonçalves and the Madrid ended 19 minutes from Serradori .