Carlos Sainz leads the Dakar in the first positive stage for Fernando Alonso

The Spanish Carlos Sainz (Mini) is the new leader of the general classification of the Dakar to be awarded on Tuesday the third stage of the rally, where Fernando Alonso (Toyota) had a great performance at finish fifth, just 6 minutes and 14 seconds from Madrid.

Sainz, who added his thirty-third stage victory in his thirteen shares on the Dakar, it was the fastest car of the day when traveling the 426 timed kilometers of this stage in 3 hours, 48 ​​minutes and 1 second and take 3 minutes and 31 seconds to the Qatari Nasser Al Attiyah (Toyota), which was second.

The Madrid got a mattress of almost 5 minutes ahead about Al Attiyah who is also second in general, while in Argentina Orlando Newfoundland (Mini), who took the first place from the general, left more than 8 minutes.

The reaction of Fernando Alonso

The Spaniard overcame the serious mishap he had on Monday in the second stage, where he lost two and a half hours by breaking the left front wheel by seemingly hitting a stone in the middle of the dust. Alonso showed again that he can roll at the same pace as the best drivers at the head of the race, as he did on the eve before suffering that accident that kept him from being able to dream of a victory in his debut in the rally.

The Formula 1 champion was able to do so thanks in part to the organization accepting his request to be the seventeenth car to go on stage, as priority vehicle, which saved him further back inside the entire caravan.

Complicated stage

This third stage of the Dakar was one of the most complicated of the rally, with 426 kilometers timed in a loop with a starting and ending point in Neom, future business and leisure city on the shores of the Red Sea and near the border of Saudi Arabia with Egypt and Jordan.

The tour had dry canyons and open areas of sand where navigation was very complicated, especially finding the last crossing point, where many competitors became disoriented and lost a lot of time to recover the correct course.

The competitors passed through areas similar to those of the rally between Al Ula and Neom, in whose last edition Alonso He was third as part of his Dakar training. That would also explain the good performance that local drivers such as Yazeed Al Rajhi had on this day, who was sixth behind Alonso, and especially Yasir Seaidan, fourth ahead of the Spaniard.