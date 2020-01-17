Carlos Sainz Jr. congratulates his father after his third victory at the Dakar: "Legend"

Carlos Sainz Jr. He was one of the first to congratulate his father after the achievement of his third Dakar Rally. The pilot of McLaren He wanted to emphasize that Sainz has achieved this important victory at age 57 and recalled that he has imposed himself between three editions of this race with three different brands.

"Pride is little. You are the p *** master"says the Madrid. In English, in addition, he adds the word "legend" to underline the record of the also twice champion of the World Rally Championship.

All his followers have applauded a message that in a few hours has accumulated thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets. In the comments of the people who follow Carlos Sainz Jr. agrees the desire to see him succeed in Formula 1 as his father, whose nickname many remember: "BULLFIGHTER".

Fernando Alonso He has also joined the many voices that congratulate the three-time Dakar champion. The Spaniard, who has participated for the first time in this race, has done so in a video in which he shakes hands with Sainz, his co-pilot and other Spanish pilots. "Congratulations to you, kid", says the Madrid twice champion of F1.