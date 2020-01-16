Carlos Sainz is third in the penultimate stage and has more than 10 minutes of margin to win the Dakar

Share it:

French rider Stéphane Peterhansel (Mini) won the eleventh and penultimate stage of the Dakar on Thursday, followed by Nasser Al Attiyah (Toyota) and Spaniard Carlos Sainz (Mini), leader of the race, who finished the day with enough advantage to be able to win the rally in the last stage.

Sainz, winner of the Dakar in 2010 and 2018, will face the last stage, of 374 kilometers, with 10 minutes over Al Attiyah, which managed to keep the second place of the general classification for only 6 seconds against Peterhansel.

The Madrid was reduced the advantage of more than 18 minutes over his two direct rivals with which he began this day to be the first car to start at a complicated stage, 379 kilometers timed, where the first 77 were of pure dunes, so that it was his turn to open a track, of what those who came back took advantage of.

ONE STEP FROM YOUR THIRD DAKAR

The Spanish rider Carlos Sainz (Mini), in cars, and the American Ricky Brabec (Honda), on motorcycles, have headed the final triumph in the Dakar Rally after the dispute this Thursday of the penultimate stage, a journey of 379 kilometers timed between Shubaytah and Haradh.

In cars, Sainz will face the last day with more than ten minutes ahead of his rivals, specifically 10:17 over Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota) and 10:23 over Stéphane Peterhansel (Mini). The French scored the triumph in this penultimate stage that the Spanish took it easy to minimize risks, which caused him to lose eight minutes of his advantage in the general.

As for the two wheels, Pablo Quintanilla (Husqvarna) took the victory and cut Brabec 12 minutes, but the American will face the last stage with a 13:56 advantage over the Chilean. For his part, Joan Barreda (Honda) lost more than 14 minutes and fell to the fifth position of the general.