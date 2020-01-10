Carlos Sainz is second in the sixth stage and expands his difference as leader of the Dakar

Peterhansel has taken the sixth stage with an advantage of 1:21 over Carlos Sainz, which expands its advantage in the classification of the car category. Fernando Alonso has finished the day in fifth place.

Motorcycle category

The American Ricky Brabec (Honda) was awarded this Friday the sixth stage of the Dakar rally followed in second place by the Spaniard Joan Barreda (Honda), and established itself as the leader of the race in the motorcycle category.

Brabec thus arrived at the rest day, which marks the middle of the rally, with almost 21 minutes advantagea about the Chilean Pablo Quintanilla (Husqvarna), who was fourth in the stage and climbed to the second place of the general.

Quintanilla removed Argentina's second place from the general Kevin Benavides (Honda), whose motorcycle was stopped a short distance from finishing the timed section of the day, 477 kilometers.