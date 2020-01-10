Sports

Carlos Sainz is second in the sixth stage and expands his difference as leader of the Dakar

January 10, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Peterhansel has taken the sixth stage with an advantage of 1:21 over Carlos Sainz, which expands its advantage in the classification of the car category. Fernando Alonso has finished the day in fifth place.

(We are expanding this information)

Motorcycle category

The American Ricky Brabec (Honda) was awarded this Friday the sixth stage of the Dakar rally followed in second place by the Spaniard Joan Barreda (Honda), and established itself as the leader of the race in the motorcycle category.

Brabec thus arrived at the rest day, which marks the middle of the rally, with almost 21 minutes advantagea about the Chilean Pablo Quintanilla (Husqvarna), who was fourth in the stage and climbed to the second place of the general.

Quintanilla removed Argentina's second place from the general Kevin Benavides (Honda), whose motorcycle was stopped a short distance from finishing the timed section of the day, 477 kilometers.

READ:  Liverpool gallops on the back of Salah and Mané towards the coveted Premier
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.